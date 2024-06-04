Jason Leitch, Scotland’s former national clinical director, has joined a private healthcare company.
Professor Leitch, who had been at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s daily Covid briefings, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Elanic Medical. The Scottish private healthcare firm offers elective procedures such as plastic and weight loss surgery.
Professor Leitch, a former dentist who stepped down from his government role at the end of April, is one of three appointments made by Elanic to its senior leadership team as the company works towards the launch of its new purpose-built hospital in Glasgow city centre.
Kristian Campbell, who has 20 years of leadership experience in private healthcare and hospitality, becomes Elanic’s managing director. Michael Logue, who has senior roles with one of the UK’s largest private healthcare providers over the last 11 years, has been appointed director of strategy an operational excellence.
In addition, Ashleigh Jolly has been promoted to the senior team as director of clinical services. She has worked for Elanic for over 10 years and has been integral to its growth with a strong focus on patient care, safety and clinical governance.
Elanic Hospital Glasgow is located above the firm’s existing facility on Bath Street, which was founded 10 years ag. It will offer a range of elective treatments and surgeries including orthopaedic and bariatric procedures, to self-paying and private medical insured patients from across Scotland and the North of England.
In his role, professor Leitch will provide the firm with "robust" governance support, helping it to ensure patient safety and quality.
Vivek Sivarajan, plastic surgeon and medical director of Elanic Group, said: “We’re proud to have attracted a high quality and distinguished leadership team to progress our new cutting-edge hospital. They are testament to the bespoke, patient-focused care we will provide.
“Our industry-leading equipment will enable us to treat a wide range of people, from those seeking immediate treatment to relieve chronic pain to those whose livelihoods depend on their fitness to work.
“Being in the city centre will also allow people to fit in appointments around their working lives, saving them from taking time off. For those who require overnight stays our beautifully designed, five-star ensuite bedrooms will allow patients to rest and recover in comfort.
“We’ve had an incredibly positive response from all those who have visited the new premises and we can’t wait to open our doors to our first patients.”
