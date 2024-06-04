A 43-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a possible firearm at Queens Park in Glasgow.

Witnesses said there was a significant police presence at the location in the city's southside, including a Police Scotland helicopter circling.

The force has announced that it was deployed in response to reports of a possible firearm.

A statement said: "Police were called to Queens Park in Glasgow around 7.40am on Tuesday, 4 June, 2024, following a report of a man in possession of a possible firearm.

"The 43-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested by officers.

"Further enquiries are ongoing and there is no risk to the wider public."