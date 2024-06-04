The botched Willy Wonka experience event in Glasgow is to be turned into a musical parody that will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe.
The original event went viral after it was shut down in Glasgow because of how badly it was run. It sparked memes after images of it appeared online showing actors dressed as Oompa Loompas and poorly organised props throughout the Glasgow warehouse where it was held.
Now a musical parody of the event entitled 'Willy's Candy Spectacular' will run from the Pleasance King Dome in the capital from August 9 to August 26. It has been created by US producer Richard Kraft and has been created in just a matter of months since the event was originally held.
He said: “The process of creating a brand-new musical, which usually spans years, is being condensed into just a couple of months.”
READ MORE: Botched Glasgow ‘Willy Wonka experience’ event to be recreated in California
The first three tracks from the show have been released, including actor John Stamos performing the opening number Willy’s Candy Spectacular.
The song has been billed as a “post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilisation back to the disastrous event in Glasgow”.
Songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner said: “We love musicals with epic opening numbers.
“And we thought — what could be more epic than John Stamos singing about the end of humanity and linking our species’ demise to an underwhelming immersive experience in Scotland?”
Another song titled Dreamed To Dare features actor and yoga teacher Kirsty Paterson, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa at the “immersive” £35-a-ticket experience in Scotland.
The third song is called Where Dreams Go To Fly which captures “the unbridled optimism of the impresario behind Willy’s Candy Spectacular”, while additional songs are expected to be released every Sunday in the run-up to its world premiere in August.
The producers of the show have emphasised the musical is a “parody production” and there is no involvement from organisations that own the copyright to Roald Dahl’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and its different adaptations.
READ MORE: Glasgow Willy’s Chocolate Experience attendee shares experience
It is also “not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated” with House of Illuminati, the organisation behind the Glasgow event.
After the Willy Wonka event hit the headlines in February, it sparked viral memes and was even referred to in the House of Commons by Tory MP Penny Mordaunt.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here