The eight-year-old dog arrived at the shelter in August 2022 with a damaged hind leg, which eventually had to be amputated by vets.

Read more: Meet the 'beautiful' rescue dog waiting for adoption for 20 months

Despite this, Flump – who is said to be as sweet as his name suggests – didn't let it hold him back and has adapted "brilliantly" to life on three legs.

Sandra Downie, manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: "Flump is a special boy whose life to date has been full of challenges, yet no matter the challenge he faces, he overcomes them all with great gusto.

Flump had to have his leg amputated due to neglect (Image: Dogs Trust)

"Earlier this year, Flump had his right hind leg amputated due to this historic injury which had sadly deteriorated but this doesn’t hold him back and he has adapted brilliantly to life on three legs.

“As well as being a very loving, happy, lad, Flump is also very clever and loves to learn new things. The training team have spent lots of time with Flump which has paid off."

The Staffie has become an "expert" at responding to voice cues including going to bed, standing behind a gate, and settling on command, she said.

"Flump is such a beautiful boy both inside and out and we encourage anyone looking to share their life with a loving and loyal dog to come and meet our fabulous Flump.”

Flump has adapted brilliantly to the challenges in his life (Image: Dogs Trust)

Although Flump is said to be "super friendly" with people, he feels overwhelmed around other dogs so requires an adult-only home where he is the only pet, with no neighbouring dogs.

He would also enjoy a secure garden space and being exercised in dog free areas so he can experience relaxing walks.

The rescue dog has also had a skin allergy which may involve short term treatment, which will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting him.



Flump is described as an ‘Underdog’ – which is the term given to any dog that has spent more than six months in Dogs Trust Care.

To find out more about Flump or other dogs up for adoption, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

