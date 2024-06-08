Three former workers took owner Douglas Brady to court after the firm failed to get off the ground and they were not paid.

They included outdoor enthusiasts Gregor McDonald and his partner Adele Fraser who relocated to Skye from France to take up jobs as activity guides.

The couple were told by Mr Brady, who has set up eight firms in 12 years, that they would get paid "If the company survives.”

Mr Brady was ordered to pay Mr McDonald £4,404.45 and his partner £3,963.40 with 8% interest after they won their tribunal case last year.

Another claimant, Cailean Baker, was awarded £480. Other former workers owed money did not raise tribunal cases.

The former workers are now urging the employment tribunal authorities to act.

Under tribunal laws if firms fail to pay compensation claimants can ask for the authorities to impose a penalty, including being fined and named publicly for non-payment.

The respondent is issued with a warning notice giving them 28 days to pay or face the sanction.

Company House records show Mr Brady has set up eight firms across the UK in 12 years, including one that was set up after the Skye business ran into difficulties.

They include NC500 Ltd, The Eccentric Adventure and Tier One Adventures, which was launched after Skye Highland Adventures suffered financial difficulties.

Adele Fraser described the experience of moving to Skye with her former partner for the job as "heartbreaking." She said the financial fall-out led to her moving back in with her parents in Aberdeen.

She said: "People who typically work minimum wage don't have a lot of savings and it completely wiped us out.

"It's just a bit heartbreaking when you think you are going to move and have a great job and things are on the up and all the sudden you have to flee the island and you've got no money and you haven't been paid.

"It's really disappointing that someone would put that name on the company and tarnish the outdoor industry and small companies.

"If the company is dissolved, it won't be him that pays the money, it will be the government - it comes out of a redundancy fund.

"I don't know how I feel about that, I'll feel great that I'll get my money but it's not coming from him and he hasn't learnt his lesson."

Karen Baker's son Cailean was taken on as an activity guide and given a contract which he signed.

"We won [the tribunal] and Cail was vindicated," said Mrs Baker, who lives in Dornie.

"His [compensation} was only £480 but I know so many people who were done by this individual.

"I know personally of several people who weren't paid or weren't paid fully.

"The young people cannot afford to take this director to court, and have little confidence in doing so, even if they could."

"He has launched eight businesses in 12 years, none of which have survived, which should tell him that he's no good at having a business," said Mrs Baker.

Companies House said it doesn't play any role in disqualifying directors or enforcing any liabilities while the Insolvency Service has the powers to launch criminal investigations but said it was unable to do anything in this case.

Mr Brady, who lives in Kyleakin on the east coast of Skye, said the firm was not in a position to pay the compensation until he has "saved up enough money" for his company to be liquidated.

He said he was given legal advice which prevents him from paying the money out of his own funds.

On average, it usually costs between £2,500 and £6,000 +VAT to liquidate a company, but it can be more or less depending on the company's situation.

"We made them [staff] an offer and they chose not to accept that offer (employees say this was £50 a month, he claims he offered £100), said Mr Brady, whose two Linkedin profiles state he is a protective security specialist and director of Skye Highland Adventures.

"Unfortunately, what they did sank the company.

"The damage that it caused to our business made it untenable. We hit a point where we couldn't go any further and as the sole director, what else could I do."

He said Skye Highland Adventures was the only company to employ staff and only three of the 12 he set up had traded.

In a later statement to The Herald, he said: "Skye Highland Advnture is no longer viable and only a licensed insolvency practitioner can deal with the break-up of the company and its creditors.

"An insolvent practitioner for Skye Highland Adventures will be appointed in the next few weeks.

"It is important to recognize that entrepreneurship involves significant risk, and many businesses do not succeed.

"While I deeply regret the impact this has had on some of our ex-employees, it was unsurvivable due to court fines and articles previously published.

"Please note that I am currently employed and have no intention of starting another company."

The Herald contacted the Employment Tribunals service for comment.