Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, which sits on the banks of the River Clyde, has submitted plans for the lodges within its 240-acre ancient woodland estate.

Positioned for views across the river and Kilpatrick hills, one, two and four-bedroom luxury lodges are proposed.

The hotel said: "Welcoming couples, groups, and families, each lodge will benefit from its own private entrance and outdoor terrace with hot tub. Inside guests will be enveloped in rustic charm, with a super king bed, dressing area, ensuite, lounge, and log burner."

Each lodge has a set of bicycles allowing guests to tour the grounds and neighbouring Luss Estate.

The four-bedroom lodge suites span two floors with a central lounge and dining area. Guests can opt for locally inspired dishes by executive chef Tony Tapia, either in the resort's restaurants and bars or in the lodge.

The new lodges will also be available to large corporate and international group bookings, as well as those seeking accommodation for larger events and wedding parties.

The plans come amid ongoing multi-million-pound renovation works being led by Align Partners, on behalf of Dutco, to reposition Mar Hall "as one of the most luxurious resorts in the country", following its acquisition.

Most recently, the newly refurbished leisure suite was unveiled, including a state-of-the-art gym, alongside a 20-metre swimming pool with saunas, steam rooms, relaxation space, and an outdoor thermal suite.

Joe Gallacher, general manager at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: "We are on an exciting journey of transformation across the resort to materialise its luxury potential. We’ve already completed significant improvements which our guests and members have experienced first-hand in recent months, and it’s fantastic to progress the next stage of our redevelopment by submitting the planning as part of our ambitious vision for the resort."

The planning application has been submitted to Renfrewshire Council with work expected to start "immediately" if approved.

Jason Leitch takes on new role

Jason Leitch, Scotland’s former national clinical director, has joined a private healthcare company.

Professor Leitch, who had been at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s daily Covid briefings, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Elanic Medical. The Scottish private healthcare firm offers elective procedures such as plastic and weight loss surgery. Professor Leitch, a former dentist who stepped down from his government role at the end of April, is one of three appointments made by Elanic to its senior leadership team as the company works towards the launch of its new purpose-built hospital in Glasgow city centre.

Pub and live music venue put on market

A pub and live music venue in a Scottish town has been brought to market for sale.

The large pub is in an “excellent position to capture passing trade as well as those living and working in the area” and has a beer garden at the back.

Cornerstone Business Agents said that The Waverley in Wishaw is owned by its client but has been run under management.