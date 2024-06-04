More than half of the reports in the “Parenting Evidence Review: Scotland” found that education is a chief concern for parents, and they highlighted links between income, minority status and physical and mental health on parents’ and carers’ access to educational and social services.

More than one-third of carers reported struggling to afford childcare services, with 81% of single parents and 93% of disabled women saying that they could not always afford childcare because of increased household expenses.

The Scottish Women’s Budget Group (SWBG) found that 30% of mothers find childcare “unmanageable”, with more than three-quarters saying that increases to to gas, electric and other household costs have impacted their “ability to manage childcare costs.”

Rural respondents said that they did not have access to enough flexibility in childcare options, especially for those doing shift work or in families where both parents need to work full-time.

The Chartered Insititution of Personnel and Development found that 16% of respondents to their study noted that childcare affected their ability to do their jobs, either financially or through time constraints. In other cases, parents said that they are forced into juggling work and childcare in a way that creates exhausting schedules, as one parent told researchers.

“Working till 10 o’clock at night… I am still up at half past 12. And then when you’ve got two kids to get up and out the door… it is a lot. When you’re tired, your patience kind of wears thin and you just don’t have the brain capacity.”

The studies took evidence from a range of demographics, including minority ethnic parents, adoptive parents, parents of children in care, refugees, disabled parents and parents of disabled children.

The research also identified links between physical health, lower income and access to educational opportunities, as some parents reported “a sense of exclusion” based on their parenting arrangements – especially in the case of single parents or adoptive parents – or due to a language barrier.

Community educational events such as Book Bug, and some public social programmes, especially the Baby Box – a free provision of safe sleep tools, books, clothes and toys for new parents – were cited as effective Scottish Government initiatives for parents.

But one study from Save the Children identified gaps in accessing these resources. The study found that minority ethnic and lower-income parents were less likely to be aware of these resources and more likely to instead turn to family or third-parties for child support.

Chief Executive of Parenting across Scotland, Amy Woodhouse said that the new research highlights not only the priorities for parents in Scotland – physical and mental health, access to services and affordable childcare – but also ways of improving social services through added resources for early learning and childcare.

‘This report gives us an invaluable insight into the issues facing parents and those in a parenting role in Scotland today.

“It is perhaps not surprising that poverty emerged as the most common issue talked about by parents and carers in 2023, but it is unacceptable.

“Urgent action needs to be taken to ensure that all those in a parenting role have sufficient means to bring up children free from poverty.

“Equally, the challenges faced by parents and carers around accessing childcare, getting support for their mental and physical health and their children’s education should all make us question whether national and local governments are doing all they can to support families.

“If we want to give children the best possible start in life, then investing in the early years and whole family support must be a priority.”