The announcement read: "It is with regret that we must inform you that after Saturday 1st June, The Hall will close permanently.



"We want to thank our customers; both those who have been regulars for years, and those we have known only a short time.

"Thank you for making The Hall what it is today."

Management went on to invite "everyone" to join them for their final week of trading.

Yesterday, a photo of staff members was shared alongside a message stating: "It’s been a pleasure Sauchiehall Street.

"Thanks for being sound to us, goodbye."

Comments have since described the closure of a city centre "institution" as the "end of an era", while To Let signs have been reportedly been added to the exterior of the venue.

The Stonegate Group has been approached for comment.

Earlier this week, the Herald reported that another Glasgow bar is set to shut after just three years in the city.

TGI Fridays owner Hostmore said its sales have waned this year, as the hospitality group confirmed the closure of its second cocktail bar and restaurant brand, 63rd+1st.

The Glasgow branch, located on Bothwell Street, will close at the end of the month following three other venues in Cobham, Harrogate and Edinburgh.