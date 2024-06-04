The crash happened on the B8039 near Lenziemill Road at around 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended and Mr Tham was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died on Sunday.

The boxer, from Cumbernauld, was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023.

Paying tribute, Newarthill Amateur Boxing Club in Motherwell posted: "The club are deeply saddened by the passing of Scottish Featherweight Champion Andrew Tham.

"Andy was a cracking boxer who shared a ring with our own Dylan Arbuckle on numerous occasions in competition and sparring, both lads were stablemates under the St Andrews Sporting Club banner."

Police Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash continue. If you believe you have information that will assist our inquiries or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact 101 quoting incident number 3307 of May 30.”