A transatlantic flight from Edinburgh was forced to divert to London after a "potential maintenance issue". 

Delta flight DL209 took off from Edinburgh Airport bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 12.20pm on Sunday when it encountered a technical issue.

Flight tracking data shows the plane diverted to London Heathrow and landed later that afternoon.

It is understood that the maintenance issue concerned a cracked windscreen. 

Delta confirmed the plane landed safely at London Heathrow "without incident". 

A spokesperson for Delta said: “Delta flight 209 travelling from Edinburgh to New York-Kennedy diverted to London-Heathrow on Sunday, June 2 after experiencing a potential maintenance issue during flight.

"The aircraft landed safely without incident. Customers have been re-accommodated and we apologise for the delay in their travel plans."