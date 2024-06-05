STV has a further 17 years to run on its lease for the 60,000 sq ft premises while the BT deal on Tayside runs for 17 and a half years.

LondonMetric acquired the assets when it merged with LXi REIT (real estate investment trust) in March this year.

Andrew Jones, chief executive of LondonMetric, said: "These are good, well-let assets. However, we continue to exit non-core sectors and geographies and reinvest in sectors where we have a competitive edge, and which are enjoying a structural tailwind."

LondonMetric was advised on the sale by Lismore Real Estate Advisors.