Once complete, the 170-metre long and 80-metre-wide structure will provide the space and services for BAE Systems to build two Type 26 frigates side-by-side, and will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come with future work unaffected by adverse weather.

The hall, which will require more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 20,000 cubic metres of concrete, will also have two 100-tonne cranes and two 20-tonne cranes and the facility will be able to accommodate up to 500 workers per shift.

READ MORE: New city landmark shipbuilding hall to be completed next spring

The hall is a key element of BAE Systems’ modernisation and digitalisation of its shipbuilding facilities at Govan and Scotstoun.

Alongside a range of infrastructure and automation improvements, BAE Systems is introducing digital technology such as tablets and kiosk screens on the shop floor to streamline processes.

The new shipbuilding hall will be able to take two Type 26 frigates side by side (Image: Colin Mearns)

Turner & Townsend were appointed by BAE Systems as the New Engineering Contract (NEC) Project Manager to support the delivery of the facility.

Turner & Townsend said: "With the construction of the facility already under way and practical completion expected in spring 2025, the new ship build hall is set to become a landmark building in the city, where the latest Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates are being constructed for the Royal Navy."

The new shipbuilding facility is scheduled for practical completion next spring (Image: BAE Systems)

Simon Lister, managing director of Naval Ships at BAE Systems, said: "We are the proud custodians of shipbuilding on the Clyde and our talented teams are working hard to build on that legacy to secure Glasgow’s status as a shipbuilding centre of excellence for generations to come.

“This new hall will give us some of the best facilities in the world and completely modernise our approach to shipbuilding. It, alongside the investments already under way to digitise our processes, will ensure Govan continues to be something that the city of Glasgow can be truly proud of."