A new Glasgow landmark is taking shape on the banks of the River Clyde.
The new shipbuilding hall at BAE Systems' Govan shipyard is scheduled for "practical completion" next spring.
Once complete, the 170-metre long and 80-metre-wide structure will provide the space and services for BAE Systems to build two Type 26 frigates side-by-side, and will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come with future work unaffected by adverse weather.
The hall, which will require more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 20,000 cubic metres of concrete, will also have two 100-tonne cranes and two 20-tonne cranes and the facility will be able to accommodate up to 500 workers per shift.
READ MORE: New city landmark shipbuilding hall to be completed next spring
The hall is a key element of BAE Systems’ modernisation and digitalisation of its shipbuilding facilities at Govan and Scotstoun.
Alongside a range of infrastructure and automation improvements, BAE Systems is introducing digital technology such as tablets and kiosk screens on the shop floor to streamline processes.
Turner & Townsend were appointed by BAE Systems as the New Engineering Contract (NEC) Project Manager to support the delivery of the facility.
Turner & Townsend said: "With the construction of the facility already under way and practical completion expected in spring 2025, the new ship build hall is set to become a landmark building in the city, where the latest Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates are being constructed for the Royal Navy."
Simon Lister, managing director of Naval Ships at BAE Systems, said: "We are the proud custodians of shipbuilding on the Clyde and our talented teams are working hard to build on that legacy to secure Glasgow’s status as a shipbuilding centre of excellence for generations to come.
“This new hall will give us some of the best facilities in the world and completely modernise our approach to shipbuilding. It, alongside the investments already under way to digitise our processes, will ensure Govan continues to be something that the city of Glasgow can be truly proud of."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here