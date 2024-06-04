Reform leader Nigel Farage has once again been doused in milkshake while campaigning, as he bids to become the MP for Clacton.
The former UKIP MEP has was given a dairy dunking in Newcastle in 2019 by an anti-Brexit campaigner who was later fined £520, with a McDonald's in Edinburgh subsequently asked by police not to sell the drink ahead of a campaign stop.
Mr Farage announced on Monday that he had changed his mind on running for parliament in the July 4 election, and confirmed he'd be standing in Clacton.
During his first official day on the campaign trail he was once again hit by a milkshake as he left a rally at a pub.
The drink could be seen splattered on his suit as he boarded the Reform campaign bus.
Richard Tice, Mr Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.
“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”
