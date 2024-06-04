Mr Farage announced on Monday that he had changed his mind on running for parliament in the July 4 election, and confirmed he'd be standing in Clacton.

During his first official day on the campaign trail he was once again hit by a milkshake as he left a rally at a pub.

The drink could be seen splattered on his suit as he boarded the Reform campaign bus.

Richard Tice, Mr Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”