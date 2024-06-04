Reform leader Nigel Farage has once again been doused in milkshake while campaigning, as he bids to become the MP for Clacton.

The former UKIP MEP has was given a dairy dunking in Newcastle in 2019 by an anti-Brexit campaigner who was later fined £520, with a McDonald's in Edinburgh subsequently asked by police not to sell the drink ahead of a campaign stop.

Mr Farage announced on Monday that he had changed his mind on running for parliament in the July 4 election, and confirmed he'd be standing in Clacton.

Follow all the General Election latest in our live blog

During his first official day on the campaign trail he was once again hit by a milkshake as he left a rally at a pub.

The drink could be seen splattered on his suit as he boarded the Reform campaign bus.

Richard Tice, Mr Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”