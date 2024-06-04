The majority of those in the UK will be in Portsmouth with the city playing a key role in D-Day 80 years ago.

As part of our coverage of the anniversary, The Herald look at some of the events that will be taking place as well as looking back at the roles played by Scots.

D-Day tribute to young Scottish piper who played while bullets flew

While others who were landing in Normandy were protecting their weapons from the water and looking to avoid being shot, Bill Millin was carrying his bagpipes to play for the soldiers as they battled with the Germans.

Now on the 80th anniversary there is set to be a poignant tribute to the man dubbed 'the mad piper', who was just 21-years-old when he took part in the D-Day landings.

D-Day at 80, how a tiny Scottish isle was key to Operation Overlord

The tiny island of Tiree might not be your instant go to when thinking about the D-Day landings but it played a massive part in the success of the operation.

A Scottish weatherman was the main reason behind that with vital data gathered that persuaded those in charge to delay the operation by two weeks or they would have struggled with the weather on the original date of planning.

D-Day remembered: the long lost poetry of the art teacher who marched to war

An art teacher in his normal life, William Hamilton was one of many people who died in Normandy. Little is or was known about him until a collection of poems and a grainy photo was handed into the Royal British Legion club in Paisley and local historians have set about trying to find out more about him and give his poetry a public push.

The collection will now help tell the story of the lives destroyed 80 years ago.

D-Day: ‘The only old lady on her street who can use a machine gun’

With it coming to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and Radio 4 had a new series to mark it.

Some of those who spoke include Group Captain James Stagg, the Scottish meteorologist who was a key adviser to General Eisenhower, and Pat Owtram, a German-speaking Wren who was based on the Dover Cliffs to tell the stories in 15 minute episodes.

The secret tests in Scotland that saved the battle of D-Day

More than 80 years ago secret tests were taking place in Scotland that eventually helped save D-Day. In March 1942, Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister, called for a floating harbour that “must float up and down with the tide” and is viewed as one of the greatest inventions of the second world war.

D-day remembered 80 years on and plan fortitude

For Operation Overlord to work, the Allies needed Hitler to believe the attack was happening elsewhere and a 'fake fourth British Army' in Scotland played a part in that.

Plan fortitude was needed to help convince Hitler to keep half a million of his men in Pas de Calais by making him believe it would happen there rather than in Normandy, which was 120 miles away.

Secret wall that played vital D-Day role in defeating Nazis

There was almost a massive moment in Scottish history that was lost with people not aware of what a simple wall in Dunblane meant for D-Day.

The attack had been practiced on a wall in Sheriffmuir and allowed the troops to understand the plan and also what they would come up against.

From the archive: How The Herald reported D-Day in 1944

In one of our stories from the archive, we look back at how the Herald reported on D-Day 80 years ago.

It shows the coverage inside the paper as the world got to grips with what had happened in Normandy.