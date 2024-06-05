The decision has been hailed as a “significant milestone” for the two-gigawatt energy scheme, where construction is hoped to commence in 2027, with electricity generation beginning in 2029. Once fully operational, the project will provide enough green energy for around two million homes.

The West of Orkney Windfarm will have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations and is being developed by a joint venture comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG). Last year, the project became the first ScotWind proposal to submit both its offshore consent application to Scottish Ministers and its onshore planning application to The Highland Council.

Jack Farnham, development manager for the West of Orkney, said: “We would like to thank local residents and community representatives, landowners and businesses across the Highlands for their time and input on our proposals. Community feedback helped us shape and deliver our application. The officers’ report and members positive decision ensures we can continue to realise the local, regional and national benefits from the West of Orkney Windfarm.

“The onshore connection is a vital component of the offshore windfarm and will enable us to export clean electricity to homes and businesses across the country. The cables to our substation will all be underground and once installed, the land will be reinstated.

“We look forward to continuing close engagement with the Caithness community, The Highland Council and all other stakeholders to ensure all aspects of our onshore plans are delivered safely and successfully.”

The West of Orkney Windfarm plans for 60% of the project to be delivered by UK businesses over its lifetime, with 40% coming from Scotland. It has also declared an ambition to drive skills development and create opportunities for businesses and organisations in Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney, across Scotland and the rest of the UK.