A 30-year-old man has been jailed for two years after he was caught transporting cocaine and cannabis on the railway.
Following a British Transport Police investigation, Florenc Korra, of Milbrae Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs and was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.
The court heard how, on Thursday March 28, officers were alerted to an abandoned suitcase left in the booking hall at Carlisle station which had a strong odour of cannabis.
As officers began to search the case Korra attended the station to claim the case but walked away when he saw it had been opened.
Korra was detained and searched and found to be carrying £460 in cash. A black sock in the case was found to contain 77 snap bags of cocaine. Also in the case was an amount of herbal cannabis.
Investigating officer DC Callum Lancaster said: “Korra’s arrest and sentence should send a clear message to anyone planning to transport drugs on the rail network – we are always on the lookout for you – you will be caught and brought before the courts.
“Brazen attempts like this to use the railway to facilitate criminality are futile.
“If you spot anything that seems suspicious as you travel on the railway, please report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”
