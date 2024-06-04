Police Scotland will take no further action following a second complaint against ex-SNP health minister Michael Matheson.
Last Friday, the Herald revealed that the force had received a new complaint about the currently suspended MSP's £11,000 expenses claim.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the service said: "This matter has been assessed and no further action is being taken."
It was the second complaint lodged against the veteran politician and it came after MSPs voted to ban Mr Matheson from Holyrood for 27 days and withdraw his wages for 54.
It was one of the harshest punishments meted out by Parliament.
The motion tabled by the Standards Committee passed by 64 votes to zero, with the 63 SNP MSPs abstaining.
An amendment by the party claimed the committee had been prejudiced, “thereby bringing the Parliament into disrepute."
The row over Mr Matheson has dogged the SNP in the first weeks of the general election campaign.
Speaking to the Holyrood Sources podcast, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes was asked if she though he would be an "asset or a liability" at the 2026 Holyrood election.
"Well, that obviously is a decision for 2206," she said. "We accept the Parliament's decision on the matter. They have obviously voted for a suspension and also for a look again at the rules around these matters. And I think for me that's a settled matter."
Asked if she would campaign for him in his constituency, Ms Forbes replied: "Well, that's a question for 2026 at the moment. He's a friend, he's a colleague. He was an excellent health secretary. I think times have moved on beyond that and we've accepted the Parliament's ruling which is for a period of time."
