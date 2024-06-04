In the Highlands, The Met Office predicts that showers will continue through Tuesday and overnight, most frequently around the coasts and Isles, with clear spells at times.

Wednesday will bring another day of sunshine and scattered showers across the region, showers blustery at times but easing into the evening, with further showers predicted on Thursday and more persistent rain pushing southeast on Friday morning.

It comes after provisional Met Office figures showed that the UK had its warmest May - and Spring - on record.

May 2024 recorded an average temperature of 13.1C for the UK, beating the previous record in 2008 by a full 1C, making it the warmest May in records dating back to 1884.

The Met Office said the month’s high average temperatures were influenced particularly by warm conditions in the northern half of the UK, and by high overnight temperatures.

Meteorological spring, which covers the months of March, April and May, was also the warmest on record, the figures show.

Across the three months of meteorological spring, March, April and May, the average mean temperature for the UK was 9.37C, beating the previous record of 9.12C set in 2017, with the warm conditions influenced by high overnight temperatures.