As the event returns to Scotland from July 14 to 21 this year, a new special release takes inspiration from Royal Troon in Ayrshire and includes native botanicals hand-picked directly from the area.

Pictured: The limited edition gin features hand-selected botanicals from Royal Troon (Image: Supplied)

The base for the spirit is centred around the core Ben Lomond London Dry, utilising six of the 11 key botanicals for a foundation that will carry the brand’s signature taste.

The marriage of these native botanicals with pine and light spice notes is reported to have created “the perfect spirit for toasting the world-renowned event”.

John Grieveson, chief marketing officer of Ben Lomond Gin owner Loch Lomond Group, said: “Our Open 2024 Special Edition reflects Ben Lomond Gin’s adventurous spirit and deep connection to the natural beauty of Scotland, with a unique blend of botanicals native to the Troon area.

“Each bottle is a tribute to the rugged landscapes that inspire us, offering gin enthusiasts and golf fans alike a unique taste of the wild and wonderful essence of Troon.

“We’re excited to be The Official Gin for a second year as The Open returns to Scottish soil and we look forward to raising a glass to the champion golfers taking part at Royal Troon this summer.”

Royal Troon is preparing for the 152nd Open this July (Image: PA)

The Open is golf’s original championship which brings together professional players from across the globe to compete for the coveted Claret Jug.

Founded in 1878, Royal Troon is said to be one of the world’s greatest links courses, and last hosted The Open in 2016.

Ben Lomond Gin, the official brand of the tournament, is known for its "bold and versatile flavour profiles" and was recently awarded a Double Gold for its Original Scottish Gin at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Open Special Edition is exclusively available as a souvenir set including two Ben Lomond branded glasses and retails at £45.

For more information visit the Ben Lomond Gin website here.