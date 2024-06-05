A hotel that has been in the same family has been brought to market for sale.
The 15-room hotel is described as having a strong history "within a picturesque location and a viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate what is on offer".
Smith and Clough Business Associates said the established country house hotel is set in five acres of land and has a public lounge bar, restaurant and conservatory dining room.
It also has a two-bedroom owner's or manager's flat and a three-bedroom self-catering cottage.
"The Clonyard House Hotel occupies a pleasing rural location at the south end of the Clonyard Loch, near the small village of Colvend in Dumfries and Galloway on the popular A710, which is a busy road for tourists following the well-known Solway Coast," Smith and Clough said.
"The property has been in the same family for 50 years and during this time has been developed and established itself as a fine business within the surrounding areas."
The agent added: "Run to suit our clients’ requirements the sale of this hotel offers and exceptional opportunity to grow on what is already a steady trade and potentially develop the site further, if required.
"The business has a good mix of food, bar and accommodation sales with the restaurant having built up a strong reputation locally for a quality offering, especially at the weekend and during the main summer months with the abundance of tourists that come to the area."
The agent also said: "This is an excellent opportunity for a chef operator/family operation to purchase an established country house hotel with a strong history, within a picturesque location and a viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate what is on offer."
Smith and Clough Business Associates said the freehold is available for offers in the region of £575,000.
