A plane full of Scottish holidaymakers had to be diverted to Bristol following reports of a “sexual offence” being committed mid-flight.
Police arrested a passenger after the flight from Edinburgh broke off its journey to touch down in England on Tuesday.
Avon and Somerset Police said it "received information" leading to the arrest of a male passenger at Bristol Airport.
The flight, which took off on Tuesday morning, was heading to Ibiza.
A passenger on the plane also needed medical attention after the plane landed, police added.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport this morning.
“The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing.
"Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence. He has been taken into custody.
"We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft.
“Enquiries into what happened are at an early stage, and continue.”
A spokesperson for Jet2 told the Scottish Sun: "We can confirm that flight LS789 from Edinburgh to Ibiza diverted to Bristol Airport earlier today, so that police could offload a passenger following an incident onboard.
“As this is a police matter, we cannot comment any further at this stage.
“We have arranged for a standby aircraft and crew to fly other customers to Ibiza.”
