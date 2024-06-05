Officers said the woman’s white Dacia Sandero had crashed and emergency services attended.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened near the junction with the B841 (Image: Google)



Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this car or the crash. If you have any information that may assist to please get in touch.



“If you were in the area and have dashcam footage, please review your footage and contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

He added: “Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0967 of 3 June, 2024.”