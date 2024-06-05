Alastair Macphie, Managing Director of Green Home Systems, says: “It’s worrying that households facing fuel poverty are losing out on vital funding.

“There are subsidies available to help with things like insultation, boiler upgrades and solar panels, but we’re often met with apprehension and mistrust from those who believe ‘you don’t get something for nothing’. Yet Scots are used to benefitting from subsidies in other essential areas, like prescriptions and education.

“These are not handouts but are government-funded investments in our collective wellbeing, helping to combat fuel poverty, reduce carbon emissions, and create healthier living environments.”

Schemes currently in operation across Scotland include the UK Government’s flagship ECO4 energy efficiency policy as well as the Great British Insulation Scheme (GIBS).

Various factors may be taken into account such as household income, council tax bands and home energy efficiency ratings.

Alastair says many householders can find the funding landscape tricky to navigate, saying: “With a variety of different schemes, acronyms and eligibility criteria it’s no wonder some people find the process daunting or a little confusing.

“We’re often asked if you have to be out of work to be eligible and the simple answer is no – a significant proportion of our installations are carried out for working families.”

To address this pressing issue, energy efficiency specialist Green Home Systems (GHS) is ramping up its efforts to educate and empower homeowners by raising awareness of the options open to them.

By leveraging government subsidies, GHS has already installed over 16,500 energy efficiency measures in homes across Scotland, saving half a million tonnes of CO2 and making energy bills more affordable for 7,000 people.

Looking ahead, GHS has ambitious plans to deliver an additional 5,000 energy efficiency measures to homes in Scotland over the next 24 months.

By helping a further 1,000 families out of fuel poverty and inching closer to its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 1 million tonnes, GHS is steadfast in its pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Alistair continued: “We are determined to overcome these challenges by providing transparent information, personalised support, and educational resources to empower individuals to take control of their energy consumption. I would urge anyone who needs help or advice around funding to get in touch.”

