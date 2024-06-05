More police officers will crackdown on "nuisance" buskers in Glasgow city centre, the council has announced.
Performers who are too loud, poor quality or stay for too long could face fines or have their instruments confiscated, the council said, as it explores acquiring "greater powers" to enforce the rules.
It comes after Glasgow City Council launched a public consultation following "regular" complaints about street performers, which received one of its "biggest ever" responses.
Read more: Glasgow council rakes in more than £1m low emission zone penalties
While the vast majority of the 2,700 respondents felt busking is worthwhile and should continue to take place, more than half felt noise levels are an issue which needs to be addressed.
Other issues raised included "poor performance quality" repetition and limited repertoires and "overlong duration" at pitches.
In response, Glasgow council said it will install new signage in Buchanan Street alongside an "enhanced presence" of police officers and community enforcement officers over the summer.
Recurring complaints and the identification of buskers and performers "persistently breaching the code of conduct" may result in stronger measures such as fixed penalty notices or equipment being seized, the council said.
A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: "Buskers and street performers are for many people a welcome feature of the city centre experience – and to make this experience as positive as possible, we asked for views on how this activity can best take place.
Read more: Edinburgh launches busker survey ahead of potential crackdown
"The scale of the consultation responses received underlined support for these performers, but also indicated some issues which can impact on the quality of a visit to the city centre, as well as the experience of local residents, businesses and workers.
"In response to this, the council and its partners have identified a series of actions to help promote the buskers’ code of conduct, and respond to instances where some do not respect the code."
Both Glasgow and Edinburgh councils are exploring the possibility of acquiring greater powers to enforce the busking code of conduct.
Currently, local authorities only have advisory powers and have to refer to Police Scotland for action.
Glasgow's street performing code of conduct warns buskers against performing in the same location for too long (more than two hours), poor quality and repetition of songs, performing too loudly, and causing obstruction in the street.
Buskers may face prosecution and/or confiscation of equipment if they:
-
Sell CDs or other merchandise without a street trader's licence
-
Perform after 9pm with a loudspeaker/amplifier
-
Ignore requests by Police Scotland to reduce volumes and/or move on
-
Wilfully obstruct the passage of pedestrians
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel