The Places for People development with EMA Architecture + Design at Waterfront Avenue was approved by City of Edinburgh Council.

The developer said: “Following feedback on the submission design, a range of storey height changes have been introduced. This has been undertaken to improve the variety along the internal streetscapes and reduce the visual impact of the block at the site entrance.

“The entrance block has reduced from seven storey to six storey and all proposed heights are in keeping with the surrounding context and as per the guide storey heights within the Granton Development Brief.”

It means there will be 211 instead of 220 homes at the site.

The developer continued: “The proposed development for this new community at Granton Waterfront is to regenerate a vacant, brownfield site to provide much-needed housing in a sustainable location which is well suited to residential use.

“The homes delivered will be a mix of private and affordable housing. There will be a range of flat and house sizes, ground floor properties with their own front doors where possible and larger family-sized dwellings.

“This mix of homes will provide a varied community for all ages and stages of life.”

It continued: “The storey heights of the proposed housing and flats will range from three to six storeys, adapting in height to relate to the surrounding residential and commercial buildings.”

The mix includes “flatted blocks and colony style housing”.

One neighbour wrote that they would "lose the amazing view for the Forth bridges", while another said "the new proposal is just slightly better than the last one".

