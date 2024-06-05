Caorunn Gin will give away more than 1,000 free gin and tonics on Friday and Saturday as part of their celebrations ahead of World Gin Day.
The company will be in Cold Town House in Edinburgh and Oran Mor in Glasgow and will be dishing out the free drinks while transforming the venues into apple orchards.
World Gin Day is on Saturday, June 8 and will see around 500 G&Ts handed out on Friday in Edinburgh before Caorunn move their event to Glasgow on Saturday.
The Caorunn apple orchard is inspire by their perfect serve which is garnished by red apples and it won't just be the free drinks that punters can enjoy over the weekend.
Both venues will also have interactive experiences and the apple trees used in the events will then be donated to local schools in Grantown-on-Spey.
Brand manager of Caorunn, Sarah McDonald said: ‘’We’re so excited to bring the home of Caorunn Gin to Edinburgh and Glasgow with our captivating apple orchard!
"We can’t wait to spread the joy of Caorunn, known for its Celtic botanicals and garnished with the key ingredient: handpicked red Scottish apples. Be one of the first to come along and enjoy a complimentary Perfect Serve on us!’’
When are the events for World Gin Day?
Caorunn Gin will take over Edinburgh's Cold Town House and Glasgow's Oran Mor on Friday and Saturday.
It will start at 11am on both days and run until 4pm.
How many free drinks are they giving away?
More than 1000 complimentary drinks will be given away over the two days in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Of that number, around 700 will be handed out in Glasgow at Oran Mor on Saturday and 500 on Friday at the Cold Town House.
How do you get the free drink?
All you have to do is turn up at either of the venues and you will be able to get your complimentary drink.
What is Caorunn's Perfect Serve?
Caorunn have their own view on what makes the perfect G&T and have explained what it is so you can try it at home if you can't attend either event.
For them, it is one part Caorunn Gin, two parts chilled tonic water, garnished with apples and served over ice.
