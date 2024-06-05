The new bill proposes establishing the office of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education in Scotland, which would take over the regulatory and inspection powers from Education Scotland.

The Chief Inspector would be named by royal appointment and “not subject to the direction or control of any member of the Scottish Government.”

Although not included in the bill, the government has also promised to reform Education Scotland, creating a new-look department that focusses more exclusively on curriculum design, implementation, and oversight.

Both the new inspector and Qualifications Scotland are expected to become operational in Autumn 2025.

It has been four years since the Scottish Government announced that it would be scrapping the SQA and replacing it with a new qualifications body.

In the intervening period, the government has spent almost £1 million on reviews of the education, qualifications and exam systems. A significant portion of those reviews have considered changes to the SQA.

The majority of the new bill deals with the new qualifications body. However, it is unclear how Qualifications Scotland will operate differently from the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

For one, the legislation suggests that there will be minimal, if any, change in personnel:

“With effect from the transfer date, any person who, immediately before that date, was employed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, is transferred into the employment of Qualifications Scotland.”

This apparently also includes senior SQA leadership, including current SQA Chair Shirley Rogers, who will take on the same role with Qualifications Scotland.

And Qualifications Scotland’s purview will also be very similar to its predecessor. The bill states that Qualifications Scotland will have the authority to craft qualifications “whether for itself or others to award”, and to “devise a programme of learning” to match the qualification.

In a statement following the bill’s publication, the SQA “welcomed” the establishment of Qualifications Scotland and committed to using the “milestone to build further momentum behind our ambitious transformation.”

SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer Fiona Robertson said that the SQA will work in the meantime to see out its responsibilities during the transition.

SQA Chair Shirley Rogers said the bill offers a “catalyst for change.”

“Our organisation is already looking to that future and progressing towards it.

“We will continue to work with and for learners, parents and carers, as well as our hard-working teachers and lecturers across Scotland’s schools and colleges, to make sure that we seize this generational opportunity.

“Our future success is fundamentally dependent on how we work in partnership across those communities, and with our trade unions and staff. We are absolutely committed to that collaborative approach.”

It is unclear how the SQA will directly impact or work alongside Qualifications Scotland in the buildup to the 2025 transfer, especially given the expected transfer of SQA staff.

The legislation does, however, include a provision which states that any SQA actions taken now will be treated as if they were done by Qualifications Scotland once the new body is officially formed.

The bill describes a new “learner charter” and “teacher and practitioner charter”, which require Qualifications Scotland to engage with students and staff and publish what each should expect from Qualifications Scotland.

Qualifications Scotland will be required to review the charters every five years.

The new qualifications body will also include between 9 and 13 “members”, to be appointed by ministers: a chair, a convener of the Accreditation Committee, a chief executive, and between 6 and 10 others.

Those remaining members must include at least one with knowledge of the “interests of persons undertaking a relevant qualification” (i.e. students), two who are teachers, two who are college teachers and at least one with knowledge of the “interests of the staff of Qualifications Scotland.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said that the new legislation is meant to put pupil and teacher experiences at the heart of decisions about qualifications and assessment.

"Greater independence for the new inspectorate body will see the power to set the frequency and focus for inspections moving from Scottish Ministers to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector.

“This is a significant change and will increase confidence in the independent role of inspections in assessing and identifying strengths and areas for improvement across our education system.

"The Scottish Government’s programme of education and skills reform will drive improvement right across the education system.

“That's why we've taken time to engage with learners, teachers and other professionals across the education and skills sector to ensure these changes meet the needs of future generations."

The Scottish Government and Scotland’s teaching unions have been approached for comment.