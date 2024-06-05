XL Bully dogs have been responsible for a number of deaths and attacks on people, and it is now an offence to sell or breed the animals in Scotland.

Existing pets must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public and must be registered to get an exemption from the ban.

So far, 768 exemptions have been approved north of the border – with the deadline for online applications is midnight 31 July. Postal applications must be received by 15 July.

An exemption is needed t own one of the dogs (Image: PA)

To get an exemption certificate, owners can apply online or by post for a £92.40 fee, while they must also obtain third party insurance and neuter and microchip their dogs.

Owners who decide not to keep their dogs can apply for compensation.

Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “I welcome the fact that 768 owners have already applied for an exemption for their XL Bully dog.

“We are now half-way through the time period available to apply for an exemption and I encourage owners who have not yet applied to do so now.

"The scheme is necessary to allow for XL Bully owners to legally keep their dogs in the long term, while agreeing to adhere to the necessary safeguards that will help reduce any risks to public safety.”