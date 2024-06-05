XL Bully dog owners in Scotland have been warned the clock is ticking on getting their pets registered.
From 1 August 2024, it will be a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate or to have applied for one by that date.
XL Bully dogs have been responsible for a number of deaths and attacks on people, and it is now an offence to sell or breed the animals in Scotland.
READ MORE: Dog put down after XL Bully incident in Coatbridge
Existing pets must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public and must be registered to get an exemption from the ban.
So far, 768 exemptions have been approved north of the border – with the deadline for online applications is midnight 31 July. Postal applications must be received by 15 July.
To get an exemption certificate, owners can apply online or by post for a £92.40 fee, while they must also obtain third party insurance and neuter and microchip their dogs.
Owners who decide not to keep their dogs can apply for compensation.
READ MORE: XL Bully injured after two dogs attack in Aberdeen
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “I welcome the fact that 768 owners have already applied for an exemption for their XL Bully dog.
“We are now half-way through the time period available to apply for an exemption and I encourage owners who have not yet applied to do so now.
"The scheme is necessary to allow for XL Bully owners to legally keep their dogs in the long term, while agreeing to adhere to the necessary safeguards that will help reduce any risks to public safety.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here