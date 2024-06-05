A Glasgow cocktail bar has unveiled a new drinks menu in celebration of Taylor Swift’s arrival in Scotland for three concerts this weekend at Murrayfield Stadium as part of the singer-songwriter’s Eras Tour.
The Citizen Bar has debuted a range of limited-edition Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, describing these as “a must-have ahead of the train or bus trip to the capital”.
It declared: “Thousands of Swifties will be making the trip to Edinburgh from Glasgow for the sell-out Murrayfield shows.”
The cocktails are available until June 9.
The Citizen Bar said the cocktails had been created in partnership with Absolut vodka and inspired by Taylor Swift’s hit songs, with each drink accompanied by an Eras Tour friendship bracelet while stocks last.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: High time people were told the truth by Labour and Tories
It added: “The Taylor Swift menu includes Champagne Problems, which is sure to give Swifties a reason to book the night train: a light, summery drink featuring Malfi Arancia, orange juice, Chimere and garnished with an orange twist.
“Fortnight is set to wake fans up from their Wildest Dreams, with espresso, Tia Maria, white chocolate Mozart, Absolut vodka and chocolate powder.
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
“Concert-goers can say ‘yes’ to Love Story, a shaken mango and passion fruit delight made with Gabriel Bouldier Mango Liqueur, Mango Absolut vodka, lemon juice, egg white, and passion fruit and mango puree.”
Denise Boyle, of The Citizen Bar, said: “We wanted to give a special offering for Swifties in Scotland, and we’re hoping this collection of drinks is a hit with fans looking to celebrate in style before the concert.
READ MORE: Famous Scottish cinema with long history in Oban closes
“These drinks are inspired by some of our favourite Taylor songs, and we think they’ll be the perfect way for fans to get into the concert spirit and celebrate their love for Taylor Swift.”
The Citizen Bar said: “Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans from across Scotland and beyond are set to make the trip to the capital for the Eras Tour, with the Shake It Off songstress expected to break all records for Scotland’s biggest stadium shows ever on June 7, 8, and 9.”
It noted that demand for the concerts was so high that Edinburgh City Council granted organisers permission to increase the national stadium’s capacity from 67,130 to 72,990.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here