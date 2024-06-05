He also backed a radio station's bid to temporarily change the name Loch Tay in his Perthshire North constituency to Loch Tay Tay.

Mr Swinney told Heart Radio “So, first thing I want to say to Taylor and to all of her Swifties is they're really really welcome here in Scotland.

"I'm so thrilled that Scotland is the starting point in the UK for Taylor's European tour. And the fact that Loch Tay is being renamed Loch Tay Tay is just fabulous and I speak as someone who represents Loch Tay, who loves Loch Tay and who's got the privilege of representing the area to say an extra special welcome to Taylor to Scotland.

"I really hope she has the chance to go and see Loch Tay or should I say Loch Tay Tay because it is the most beautiful part of Scotland.

"She'll get a really warm welcome here. And I know all of the Swifties will be so exhilarated by her presence in Scotland.”

Heart Breakfast’s Des and Jennifer said: “We’re giving Taylor the ultimate Scottish welcome by officially renaming the iconic Loch Tay, Loch Tay Tay.

"With the help of our amazing listeners and the team at Loch Tay we are making one of the world’s most celebrated artists feel right at home here in Perthshire”

Taylor Swift is starting off the European leg of her Eras tour at Murrayfield on Friday, with dates on Saturday and Sunday too.

The City of Edinburgh Council is expecting thousands of Swifties - many from outwith Scotland - to visit the capital over the weekend.

The authority has organised dedicated marshals to help the crowds.

There looks set to be a sizable economic impact from the tour with most accommodation fully booked months in advance.

According to reports, some hotels and Airbnb short-term lets have hiked prices up by nearly 50%.

Third Force News revealed at the end of last month that homeless people in Edinburgh have been told to leave their temporary accommodation.

Shelter described it as “a blatant injustice.”

The council said it was working with those affected to find “appropriate, alternative accommodation”.