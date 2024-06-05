John Swinney has told Taylor Swift and her legion of fans that they are "really really welcome here in Scotland."
The First Minister said he was "thrilled" by the imminent arrival of the global pop superstar.
He also backed a radio station's bid to temporarily change the name Loch Tay in his Perthshire North constituency to Loch Tay Tay.
READ MORE: Harassment on trains campaign ahead of Taylor Swift Edinburgh gigs
Mr Swinney told Heart Radio “So, first thing I want to say to Taylor and to all of her Swifties is they're really really welcome here in Scotland.
"I'm so thrilled that Scotland is the starting point in the UK for Taylor's European tour. And the fact that Loch Tay is being renamed Loch Tay Tay is just fabulous and I speak as someone who represents Loch Tay, who loves Loch Tay and who's got the privilege of representing the area to say an extra special welcome to Taylor to Scotland.
"I really hope she has the chance to go and see Loch Tay or should I say Loch Tay Tay because it is the most beautiful part of Scotland.
"She'll get a really warm welcome here. And I know all of the Swifties will be so exhilarated by her presence in Scotland.”
🎶 Scotland welcomes @taylorswift13 on Friday.— The SNP (@theSNP) June 5, 2024
📢 Here's a message from Scotland's First Minister @JohnSwinney pic.twitter.com/MHUYk2WgHh
Heart Breakfast’s Des and Jennifer said: “We’re giving Taylor the ultimate Scottish welcome by officially renaming the iconic Loch Tay, Loch Tay Tay.
"With the help of our amazing listeners and the team at Loch Tay we are making one of the world’s most celebrated artists feel right at home here in Perthshire”
Taylor Swift is starting off the European leg of her Eras tour at Murrayfield on Friday, with dates on Saturday and Sunday too.
The City of Edinburgh Council is expecting thousands of Swifties - many from outwith Scotland - to visit the capital over the weekend.
The authority has organised dedicated marshals to help the crowds.
There looks set to be a sizable economic impact from the tour with most accommodation fully booked months in advance.
READ MORE: Murrayfield to host Glasgow URC final after Taylor Swift & Celtic chat
According to reports, some hotels and Airbnb short-term lets have hiked prices up by nearly 50%.
Third Force News revealed at the end of last month that homeless people in Edinburgh have been told to leave their temporary accommodation.
Shelter described it as “a blatant injustice.”
The council said it was working with those affected to find “appropriate, alternative accommodation”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here