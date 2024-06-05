He previously pled guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 7.

Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, Police Scotland Professional Standards Department will begin proceedings for gross misconduct.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, Professional Standards Department said: “Fraser's offending and behaviour was appalling.

"In committing this crime Fraser believed that his online offending would go undetected. However, there is no hiding place, and as a result of our investigation he will now rightly face the consequences of his actions.

"Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence, and we encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.

"It is right policing is held to high standards and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart. Those who reject what we stand for do not belong in Police Scotland.”