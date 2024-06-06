One in six people who come off antidepressants will experience withdrawal symptoms as a direct result, according to the most comprehensive study to date into the problem.
Researchers estimate that the effects of discontinuing the drugs will be severe for one in 45 patients, which can include feelings of dread and anxiety, insomnia, loss of libido and sexual function, brain zaps, dizziness, and suicidal thoughts.
The findings, published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, are based on a meta-analysis of 76 existing papers comparing outcomes among 21,000 patients on a range of different antidepressants or a placebo - an inert "dummy" drug.
READ MORE:
- ANALYSIS: Antidepressants, withdrawal, and the 'chemical imbalance' controversy
- Scotland's secret 'addicts': The patients whose lives were ruined by prescription drugs
- Psychiatrist says he was 'gaslit' after speaking out about antidepressant experience
Previous studies have suggested that antidepressant withdrawal may occur in as many as half of cases, but many of these estimates are based on observational studies where it is more difficult to determine cause and effect or from surveys which can be skewed by selection bias - where patients with negative experiences are more motivated to respond.
A petition to the Scottish Parliament calling for more help for patients experiencing prescription drug dependence and withdrawal previously attracted hundreds of submissions from people who had experienced permanent and debilitating symptoms after stopping antidepressants.
In 2023, NICE issued updated guidance on tapering - gradually reducing doses over time - to help patients reduce their risk of withdrawal effects.
The Lancet review included 44 randomised control trials (RCTs) - where patients were unaware whether they were taking a real antidepressant or a placebo - plus 35 observational studies.
Seven on 10 of the participants were female, and the average age was 45.
It found that withdrawal symptoms occurred in 31% of the patients who had been taking an antidepressant, with severe symptoms in 2.8% of cases, compared to an incidence of 17% and 0.6% respectively among those on a placebo.
Christopher Baethge, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Cologne, who led the research, said this meant that roughly one in six people experiencing withdrawal symptoms after taking antidepressants could put it down to having a pharmacological cause.
He said that it was likely that the patients reporting adverse effects despite having been on the dummy drug were experiencing the "nocebo effect", where they "expect bad things to happen once you take a drug, or in this case you don't take the drug any longer".
This can be influenced by a "heightened awareness" of antidepressant withdrawal symptoms (ADS) as a result of participating in a trial, said Prof Baethge.
He said: "If patients believe they have received antidepressants and have been informed prior to the study that ADS may occur, that may be one explanation...We are not saying it's 'all in their heads' - for example, patients do truly feel dizzy, no matter what the cause is.
"And we're not saying there's no problem [with ADS]. ADS are real and patients need to be informed."
Prof Baethge added that in some cases the symptoms detected would reflect the natural "background noise" affecting any population at any given time, such as headaches, flu-like symptoms, insomnia, and difficulty concentrating, so it was also important to distinguish when this was being directly caused by antidepressant withdrawal compared to chance.
Overall, the analysis found that the incidence of discontinuation symptoms was lowest for patients using sertraline and fluoxetine - better known by the brand names Zoloft and Prozac, and among the most commonly prescribed antidepressants in the UK.
They also found "no material association" between the length of time patients had been taking antidepressants and their probability of experiencing withdrawal.
Co-author Dr Jonathan Henssler added: "It’s important both doctors and patients have an accurate, evidence-based picture of what might happen when patients stop taking antidepressants.
"Our study confirms that a number of patients coming off antidepressants will experience discontinuation symptoms, and for a few, these will be of a more severe extent.
"However, our findings, which consolidate data from a large number of studies, should also provide reassurance that rates of discontinuation symptoms are not as high as some previous single studies and reviews have suggested.”
In a linked commentary, Glyn Lewis and Gemma Lewis - researchers from University College London who were not involved in the study - said the findings highlight the importance of including a placebo control arm in studies into withdrawal rates.
They added: “Reports of withdrawal symptoms that are not compared with a placebo will give a large overestimate of the frequency of such symptoms.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here