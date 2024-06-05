Miss Americana will bring her record-breaking Eras tour to Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium over three nights from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Additional late-night services will operate from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Dundee, Dunblane, and Perth, with The Last Time a service will depart Edinburgh for Glasgow Queen Street at 00.12.

ScotRail trains serving the capital will also be strengthened throughout the day, with additional carriages and seats on the afternoon trains throughout Fife and the Borders.

Haymarket station is also expected to be much busier than usual with concert goers using the station, particularly after the event. Fans should allow additional time for travel, particularly due to limited access at the station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building. The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half.

This means that the station will not be accessible via the ramp located at the rear of the station. Anyone travelling from Haymarket will be required to use the main entrance, but fans can expect to have to queue outside the station for a short time.

Customers travelling by rail are encouraged to buy return tickets through the mTicket system on the ScotRail app, either from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station, where it will instantly become available on a mobile device and reduce the likelihood of queueing on the day of travel.

ScotRail has added more carriages on trains heading to the capital

Customers are also reminded of engineering works on Sunday, 9 June, between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts, where buses replace trains between West Calder and Glasgow Central, and journey times may take longer.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “It will be fantastic to see so many people travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium to see Taylor Swift, and ScotRail is delighted to be able to add more seats and extra late-night trains to help fans enjoy the occasion.

“We’re encouraging customers to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from Edinburgh.

“Buying return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website will minimise your need to queue, and help your day run smoothly.”