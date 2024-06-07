This indoor and outdoor exhibition features the works of Yoko Ono and Reiko Goto Collins as part of Glasgow’s International Festival of Visual Art. Collins, a Glasgow based artist has created a fruit tree nursery centred around Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree which creates a focal point for people to express their wishes, hopes and needs.

https://glasgowinternational.org/

Voyage Through Art

8 June-20 July. Entry free. Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.

With 2024 marking 50 years since artist Margaret Evans graduated and officially began her journey as an artist, this exhibition is holding a special feature of her works and also aims to celebrate her achievements. Not only will work from Evans be on display but also some of the artworks from talented, like-minded artists.

http://glasgowgallery.co.uk/

Alison Cowan (Image: free)

Alison Cowan Solo Exhibition

Until June 23, Entry free. Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow, G3 6LL

A solo exhibition of new work by one of the galleries most popular artists. Alison is well-known for her use of bold colour and heavy texture, creating paintings that are bright, dramatic and always command the attention from anyone visiting the gallery.If you’re looking for a real splash of colour on your walls and a style quite different to the majority of other painters, this is an exhibition to come and view. We look forward to seeing you in the gallery.

https://annanart.com/

The Ringing Stone

15 June-31 August. Entry free. Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX.

As part of this year’s Edinburgh Art Festival, Ingleby gallery presents the first exhibition in Europe of paintings by Los Angeles-based painter Hayley Barker. In this exhibition specifically, Barker celebrates the cycle of the seasons and it’s anchored by four paintings of the artist’s garden across the course of the year.

https://www.inglebygallery.com/

Georgina McMaster (Image: free)

Georgina McMaster - To Africa and Back

8 June-7 July, Entry free. The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, Perthshire, PH7 4DL.

One of Scotland’s foremost contemporary wildlife painters, Georgina McMaster, brings together the wildlife of the Masai Mara and her native Scotland in a spectacular new solo exhibition. Surrounded by animals from a young age and brought up within a creative family, it was almost predestined that Georgina McMaster would pursue a career as a wildlife artist. Today, Georgina’s work is collected worldwide and is instantly recognisable with her large bold and dynamic works, often with backgrounds deliberately left blank, allowing Georgina to focus entirely on capturing the character of each animal painted.

https://www.strathearn-gallery.com/

Fragmented Landscapes

8 June-3 July. Entry free. & Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Artist Emily Moore takes inspiration from the natural environment, particularly the mountainous alpine landscapes she has visited and this exhibition is no different. The artist has used an amalgamation of images from her photographic archive spanning a variety of European locations and years.

https://andgallery.co.uk/

Beyond Absolute Zero

8-15 June. Entry free. Advanced Research Centre, 11 Chapel Lane, Glasgow, G11 6EW.

An installation by artist Gregor Harvie, this display celebrates 200 years since the birth of legendary physicist Lord Kelvin. The installation features two very large paintings commissioned by the Quantum Theory Group at the University of Glasgow.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Each body wakes up on a wave

8 June-27 July. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio 25&48 King Street, Glasgow, G51 5QO.

Bringing together artists that use diverse printmaking techniques, this exhibition addresses themes of empire, migration and transcultural solidarity. A multi-sensory exhibition, it looks a new connections between Scotland and Mauritius, delving into the realms of postcolonialism, environmental change and the politics of migration.

I like things I remember

8 June-20 July. Entry free. Project Ability, 103 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

The collection of paintings on show, created by Jonathan McKinstry, are inspired by childhood memories of fun, games and tasty treats. The works explore a nostalgia that comes from group up as well as the love from pop culture from a time past that comes along with it.

https://www.project-ability.co.uk/

They Had Four Years

8-23 June. Entry free. GENERATORprojects, 25-26 Mid-Wynd Industrial Park, Dundee, DD1 4JG.

Generator Projects’ annual flagship group show returns for 2024 featuring newly commissioned work from recent graduates across art schools in Scotland. Each artist has brought something new and exciting to the show - from suspended sculptures to paper rugs and metallic ceramics, there’s heaps to discover.

https://www.generatorprojects.co.uk/

Colours, Textures and Wonder: The Allure of Scottish Seascapes

12-16 June. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Featuring nearly 40 original paintings, artist Anne Skinner has focused on native seascapes for this show. Skinner visits and immerses herself in the seascape, then works in her studio to build the painting in carefully observed layers.

http://anneskinnerart.co.uk/

Scotland Road to Venice

8-14 June. Entry free. 24 Art Gallery, Portland Place, Leith, EH6 6LA.

The work of 43 distinguished artists from across the UK has been brought together to serve as a satellite exhibition of Proseed Collective, currently showcased at the prestigious Venice Biennale. It draws inspiration from Daniel Ibbotson, the founder of the collective and a native of Carlisle.

