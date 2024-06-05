Uber has been granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen. 

The ride-hailing firm will be able to take fares in the city after a decision by council officers under delegated powers.

Uber previously put forward an application in 2019 before it was withdrawn.

Aberdeen becomes the third Scottish city to allow the firm to operate, following Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Uber is a cashless service where users book taxis through a smartphone app.

Commenting on the decision, Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "We are grateful to the licensing committee for their decision and delighted that Uber’s application to open a booking office in the Granite City has now been approved.

"Aberdeen Inspired brought Uber to the table in Aberdeen after we recognised there was a crying need to address serious issues with taxi provision in the city, especially around late nights at the weekend."