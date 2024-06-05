Uber previously put forward an application in 2019 before it was withdrawn.

Aberdeen becomes the third Scottish city to allow the firm to operate, following Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Uber is a cashless service where users book taxis through a smartphone app.

Commenting on the decision, Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "We are grateful to the licensing committee for their decision and delighted that Uber’s application to open a booking office in the Granite City has now been approved.

"Aberdeen Inspired brought Uber to the table in Aberdeen after we recognised there was a crying need to address serious issues with taxi provision in the city, especially around late nights at the weekend."