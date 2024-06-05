Kate Forbes has been accused of "rewriting history" after she claimed the SNP had “never said no” to new oil and gas licenses.
The comments, made during a campaign stop in Linlithgow, were seized on by political opponents who pointed to the Scottish Government's draft energy strategy which includes a presumption against new drilling.
Her party’s position on new exploration in the North Sea has been under scrutiny after John Swinney appeared to suggest over the weekend that that presumption could changed.
READ MORE: Swinney considers U turn on new oil and gas licences
He was quizzed over the comments during STV’s election debate on Monday.
Pressed on whether he would support the granting of new licences for oil and gas, Mr Swinney declined to give either a yes or no answer.
Instead, he said he wanted a "climate compatibility test on every single decision we take in relation to the oil and gas sector".
Asked if the SNP backed oil and gas licences, Ms Forbes said: “The SNP has never said no to further licensing, what they have said is that all further licensing must be compatible with a climate change test.
“My position is that it has to be a just transition.
“We have to remember that that requires justice to be at the heart not forgetting about the workers like Labour will, 100,000 jobs potentially at risk.
“And it needs to be a transition which means a process.
“The oil and gas industry are doing a huge amount of work themselves, investing their own profits in the transition to renewables.
“They have the talent, the skills, the infrastructure and the resources that we need to reinvest in the just transition.
“And that's why I think this is about a process, and the process has to be compatible with our climate change targets.
“But at the same time, it's not about switching taps off tomorrow, and neither is it putting 100,000 workers at risk.”
The final version of the Scottish Government’s energy strategy is already late. It was supposed to have been published in 2022.
Ministers had promised to release it this summer, but it will not now come out until after the election.
READ MORE:
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "Kate Forbes is taking North East voters for fools with this rewriting of history.
"The tens of thousands of oil and gas workers in the industry know the SNP have turned their backs on them.
"John Swinney was repeatedly asked whether his party would reverse their reckless opposition to new oil and gas licences during the STV leaders' debate - and he repeatedly refused to do so.
"Now his deputy has the brass neck to claim the SNP have always been on the industry's side.
"The Scottish Conservatives are the only party standing up for the oil and gas sector, while the SNP and others want to turn off the taps in the North Sea, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk. And, in key seats up and down Scotland on July 4, only we can beat the SNP."
READ MORE: Unspun: SNP fuddle over North Sea is fraught with electoral danger
Labour’s shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is laughable from the Deputy First Minister and goes to show that the SNP is tying itself in knots to explain the mess it is in over the future of oil and gas.
“For months the SNP has said one thing to the North East and another to the rest of Scotland – now their hypocrisy and opportunism has caught up with them.
“For Kate Forbes to say that the SNP never argued against future oil and gas licences is just false – Humza Yousaf called new oil and gas ‘tantamount to climate change denial’ just months ago.
“It’s clear for all to see that John Swinney has been overruled by Westminster politician Stephen Flynn as they continue to put party before country.
“While the SNP position is all hot air, Scottish Labour is clear that oil and gas will remain vital for decades to come while Labour deliver the jobs and investment we need to transition to clean energy.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel