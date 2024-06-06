It is obviously early days and it will be interesting to see how things develop from here in terms of the relationship between the Scottish Government and business.

As if the Scottish political drama were not enough, we then had PM Rishi Sunak call a UK General Election for July 4.

In the meantime, there is plenty happening on the Scottish business front.

In this month’s Big Read, Brian Donnelly reveals how Scotland’s airports are “preparing for a new age of aviation in the biggest change to the industry since the advent of affordable air travel”. He writes that the new flying revolution will emerge over a period of time and bring long-term benefits, including a national aviation strategy that fosters expansion and connectivity across areas including tourism and hospitality, and, crucially, usher in the new clean jet fuel era in Scotland.

Deputy business editor Scott Wright reports on Scotch whisky distillers on Islay declaring confidence in the future following a spate of major investment, while shrugging off any concerns about over-production. Scott looks at the reopening of the Port Ellen distillery and other major developments such as Ardbeg’s hotel refurbishment project and the growing importance of whisky tourism to the island.

Kristy Dorsey speaks to financial inclusion expert Tynah Matembe, who founded her MoneyMatiX operation in 2019 following her family’s struggles to integrate into the UK commercial system.

Mark Williamson reports on energy giants’ signals that multi-billion-pound investments that could create thousands of jobs will not go ahead without support. There is clearly much at stake here.

João Sousa at the Fraser of Allander Institute reflects on how the UK recession was probably longer and deeper than it seems – and on how we can all feel it in our living standards.

I have interviewed husband and wife duo Steve and Alison Timoney, who own both the Caledonia Gladiators professional basketball team, and luxury castle and wedding venue Crossbasket Castle.

Elsewhere in this edition, food and drink writer Sarah Campbell takes a look at what has been happening with coffee prices and the implications of this for the hospitality sector. Jody Harrison reports on the increasing use of artificial intelligence in recruitment processes.

Karen Peattie takes a deep dive into some big issues for Scotland’s key food and drink sector, as Ailsa Sheldon catches up with the success story that is Graham’s The Family Dairy.

Lori McElroy sets out why she believes clear standards on heating homes will drive economic growth. Fashion entrepreneur Antoinette Fionda-Douglas looks into the growing obsession with beauty, while entrepreneur Willie Haughey views the forthcoming election and has advice for the incoming government.

Meanwhile, business guru Ed Haddon highlights the importance of optimism in his regular column.

I hope you enjoy the broad range of content in our latest edition of Business HQ Monthly.