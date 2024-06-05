Emergency services attended, however the nine-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post mortem examination, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

His family has released the following statement: “Our Jordan was the most loving, caring, happy, handsome wee boy. He’ll forever be in all our hearts.”

Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas said: “Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“His family are being supported by officers and have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.”