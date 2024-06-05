This focus on gardens has led to a corresponding interest in garden design and there are more and more TV shows showing quick garden makeovers while the crowds heading to RHS’s flower shows like Chelsea have also grown.

This change has led to more customised garden designs, whether it's for hosting social events and gatherings or creating spaces for peace and relaxation and North Hill Gardens is a company that dedicated to helping clients realise their vision for their gardens, whether it involves leisure, entertainment, or a blend of both.

Photo: Alan McAteer

They are at the forefront of garden design and are well versed in the latest trends shown on TV. They take part in country wide events like RHS Chelsea Flower Show and RHS Hampton Court Palace Festival, as well as keep in contact with renowned and recognised designers from the whole of the UK to make sure their designs are up to date.

North Hill Gardens have been providing comprehensive landscape design, construction and maintenance services within Glasgow, Edinburgh and the wider central belt since 2008. The company also undertake projects further afield, having completed works on the west coast islands and the Highlands.

The team specialises in transforming outdoor spaces to enhance the built environment, improve people’s quality of life and increase the value of properties, as well as make contributions towards wildlife conservation and sustainability.

Photo: Alan McAteer

Their design studio works with both private and commercial clients of all sizes to create bold, considered and timeless landscapes, whilst their team of in-house industry specialists collaborate closely to design and realise some of Scotland’s most beautiful gardens. The third part of the company, Grassgo, provides garden maintenance, if required. The teams also operate separately if the full package is not needed.

The team at North Hill keeps abreast of current trends and their professional approach makes their designs stand out.

Photo: Alan McAteer

“We have many interesting solutions for smaller and more modern plots,” said North Hill founder Michael Dumanski. “I think this is our biggest strength as a studio. Our internationally experienced team is always excited to experiment with new styles, delivering projects that are genuinely tailored to the needs of our clients.

“That is why our projects are so different one from another and, most importantly, different from the average gardens we can see all around us.”

He pointed out that creative solutions don’t always mean that the project is going to be expensive.

“It is actually a big part of our creative work to find solutions that fit the budget instead of stubbornly following the mainstream trends that often aren’t the cheapest and don’t always fit the case,” he said.

Photo: Alan McAteer

Trends vary over the time and at the moment contemporary country gardens are popular after a few years of a craze for high-tech, ultra-modern and minimalistic gardens.

North Hill’s courtyard garden in Eaglesham is a good example of a contemporary country garden as it complements the historic weavers’ cottage, respecting its rural character but implementing modern solutions and uses.

The courtyard that used to serve mostly as a utility space for carriages, animal stock, and farming machinery became a centre for leisure and entertainment for a whole family, with plenty of rustic-looking flowering perennial borders, bespoke tiered water features, various sitting areas and, lastly, a cleverly designed driveway that doesn’t look like one when the car isn’t parked there.

This style works best in larger gardens but North Hill has many interesting solutions for smaller and more modern plots and in past years has worked on Scandinavian, Japanese, Arabic, coastal, and industrial–stylised gardens.

Photo: Alan McAteer

Climate change is also worth taking into consideration when planning a garden as the weather is changing in Scotland with long dry spells interspersed with intense rainfall that often leads to flooding.

“We need to learn how to balance that,” said Arek Zakrzewski, one of North Hill’s landscape architects. “How to drain the water when it’s too much of it but also how to retain it for dryer periods to avoid the need for irrigation.”

Rain gardens are a recent trend in garden design where areas are created that can cope with being periodically flooded and plants that can survive being submerged. The garden becomes a system of swales, dry rivers, soaking wells, and trenches – everything very appealing visually. Sustainable drainage systems are designed to manage stormwater locally (as close to its source as possible), to mimic natural drainage.

Photo: Alan McAteer

“In our climate it’s advised to use some solutions from this trend in residential gardens but most importantly in big public spaces or within parking lots,” said Zakrzewski.

The team are finding that clients increasingly want to make informed, sustainable choices and are turning away from artificial grass due to its detrimental environmental impact. There is greater empathy towards recycling, with a trend for existing hard-landscape materials to be reused in a design or crushed to form a foundation sub-base.

“We always advise to create biodiversity in the garden with loads of flowering perennials to provide habitat to animals,” said North Hill landscape architect Charlotte Cocking.

There is a trend for rewilding but this does not mean the entire garden has to look as if it has been abandoned – there is a happy balance that can accommodate wildlife while still looking good and remaining easy to maintain.

“We can treat the garden as another room of your house but with slightly different rules because we are sharing that space with nature,” Charolotte said.

Photo: Adam Stent

The company believes that in time materials such as artificial grass will be banned and prefer to use nature friendly materials. The team also believe in making gardens as accessible as possible, particularly for the elderly or those who are neurodiverse.

“Elderly people can naturally become frustrated when they are prevented from enjoying their gardens, perhaps because they are on a slope but we want people to have access to all parts of their gardens – we don’t want to build gardens for people just to look at them,” said landscape architect Angle Padden, who specialises in designing accessible spaces. “Gardens can also be a form of therapy with different smells and textures and we try to build that into our work too.”

northhillgardens.co.uk