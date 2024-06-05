It was one of only three premises in the city that benefited from an 8am alcohol licence.

The pub's owners, the Ross family, took to Facebook to confirm the "difficult decision" to shut up shop permanently.

The post read: "We are hanging up our aprons and throwing our sketchers in the bin. It's been a really really difficult decision. It's been an lifetime for us behind that bar.

"We have worked, sang, laughed, smiled, cried and hugged with so so many fabulous friends...but it's time to go. The memories are in our hearts forever. We want to thank everyone for their friendship and loyalty to our wee business...throughout the years.

"I'm sure many of our paths will cross in the future...But, it's starting to affect my health. And as we all know life is far too precious. I wish everyone love, health and happiness. Love the Ross's."