Scotland’s airports have called on the SNP Government to recognise their value as key economic drivers and move to boost new routes and pioneer clean air travel.
Glasgow and Edinburgh airports have called for a greater focus on aviation growth and developing sustainable fuel in Scotland as the industry stands by for the long-awaited aviation strategy from Holyrood.
Andy Cliffe, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow and Aberdeen in Scotland and Southampton in England, said the government should consider the wider role of tourism and air travel.
Mr Cliffe, who joined the board of directors at the Scottish Tourism Alliance, the industry body, in October, said that the Scottish Government’s budget did not include business rates relief was “not only concerning, it was a missed opportunity”.
The Scottish Government said that its wider funding package was worth more to Scotland’s firms and was more fair.
Mr Cliffe said the new administration under First Minister John Swinney has the ability to influence growth, adding that with “the right policy support, we can attract more routes which will in turn enhance our contribution by adding a further £1 billion (Gross Value Added) and an additional 15,000 jobs”.
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, which is currently going through a majority stake sale process that it is claimed will bring major investment, said driving growth now “is about trying to make sure that we take this rapid recovery which Scotland is so reliant on in so many sectors and make sure we don’t waste that opportunity”.
It comes as the Scottish Government-owned Prestwick Airport is also in a sale process, and Highlands and Islands Airports Limited which said it faced “future finding challenges”.
Jim Fairlie, Minister for Connectivity, said: “Given the significant challenges that Brexit continues to create, it is more important than ever that we grow our international connectivity in support of our economy, our workforces and our society.
“The Scottish Government will soon publish its Aviation Statement, which will set out the actions ministers will take to strengthen Scotland’s international connectivity, to help reduce emissions from aviation and to secure lifeline services in the Highlands and Islands.”
