TAYLOR SWIFT is coming to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and will play chart-topping songs to her thousands of fans over three nights.
The concerts, which are set to break records in terms of attendance in Scotland, will be among the biggest events taking place this year.
If you're attending Taylor Swift's concerts or are wanting to learn more about them, here is everything you need to know.
When will Taylor Swift play at Murrayfield in Edinburgh?
Taylor Swift will perform at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. Doors for each date will open from 4pm.
Are there still tickets available for Taylor Swift's Edinburgh gigs?
According to Ticketmaster, there is a 'limited availability' of tickets for the three Scottish gigs.
Those wishing to snag some last-minute seats will need to 'join the queue' and wait their turn. Currently, no tickets are listed when users get past the queue.
This is also the case on the AXS website, which states "there are currently no tickets available" for the June 7, June 8 and June 9 dates.
However, this could change closer to the date if others set to attend put their tickets up for resale on Ticketmaster or AXS.
Are there any banned items for the Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh?
The following items are banned from Murrayfield, according to the Scottish Rugby website.
- Bags larger than A4 size (unless required for medical or childcare purposes)
- Alcohol of any kind (customers must dispose of this at bins provided at the entry points)
- Cans, opened bottles and any kind of glass or metal container
- Sealed plastic soft drinks or water bottles larger than 500ml
- Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and any kind of Pyrotechnic items (procession of these may constitute a criminal offence with those found with these being referred to police)
- Knives, weapons and other hazardous items
- Banners or flags with slogans which are offensive, abusive, racist, homophobic or of a discriminatory nature
- Animals (except for guide dogs)
- Gold or large umbrellas
- Cameras that do not fit comfortably into pockets or handbags
- Tripods, selfie sticks and iPads
- Other items deemed to pose a risk of injury and annoyance
It should be noted that Murrayfield does NOT have bag drop-off facilities, so customers will be required to take offending items and deposit them in a safe place before entering the stadium.
How to get to Murrayfield for the Eras Tour concerts
Here is how you can make your way to Murrayfield for Taylor Swift's three concerts:
Bus
According to the Scottish Rugby website, there are a number of bus routes taking passengers to Murrayfield.
Lothian Bus services 1, 2, 22 and 30 take riders to Westfield Road, Services 3, 25, 33 and 38 stop at Gorgie Road while services 12, 26 and 31 take passengers to Corstorphine Road.
Edinburgh Airport's Airlink 100 stops close to the events centre while Livingston Services X27/X28 are also popular bus routes.
First Bus also operates services, including the 23, 24 and 38 as well as the 900 Service from Glasgow to Edinburgh.
Tram and train
Fast and frequent tram services travel to and from the entrance of Murrayfield Stadium.
The Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park Station, Haymarket Station and St Andrew Square tram stops are a short walk from Waverley Station.
Who is supporting Taylor Swift during her Murrayfield shows?
Taylor Swift will be supported by the hugely popular band Paramore fronted by Hayley Williams.
The pop-punk group is well known for noughties classics like Misery Business as well as newer hits like Hard Times and This Is Why.
