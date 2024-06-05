Nevertheless, the Tories are standing by the figure.

During Tuesday’s televised head-to-head Mr Sunak repeatedly claimed “independent Treasury officials” had costed Sir Keir Starmer's policies.

He told viewers that they amounted to "a £2,000 tax rise for everyone”.

The party later said this was based on a Treasury document estimating the cost attached to potential Labour policies.

It claimed that the difference between the money that Sir Keir's party would raise from its policies and the amount it would spend would be a deficit of £38.5 billion over four years.

This, they said, amounted to around £2,094 for every working household.

However, on Wednesday morning it emerged that the Treasury’s permanent secretary James Bowler said ministers had been told not to suggest civil servants produced the figure, as officials were using assumptions provided by politically appointed special advisers.

The Office for Statistics Regulation confirmed it was looking into the use of the £2,000 figure.

Sir Keir said: “What you saw last night was a Prime Minister with his back against the wall, desperately trying to defend 14 years of failure, resorting – and it was a flash of his character, an insight into his character – to lies. I don’t say that lightly.”

He told LBC: “He breached the ministerial code because he lied and he lied deliberately.

“Because we have made clear that our plans are fully costed, fully funded, they do not involve tax rises for working people – so that’s no income tax rise, no national insurance rise, no VAT rise.

“And the Prime Minister, with his back against the wall, desperately trying to defend his awful record in office, resorted to lies and he knew what he was doing, he knew very well what he was doing.”

During a campaign stop in West Lothian, Douglas Ross defended the Prime Minister.

Asked by the PA news agency if he stood by the claim, he said: “Yes, Labour will put up people’s taxes and it’s not just the Prime Minister saying that, Keir Starmer didn’t refute it.

“He didn’t come back during the debate and say they wouldn’t.”

When it was put to him that Labour are strongly disputing the claim, Mr Ross said: “It’s interesting he didn’t do it during the debate.

“If he can’t be agile during a debate and refute it at the time, that tells you the story.

“That tells you that Labour will put up taxes on hardworking people here in Scotland and across the UK.

“In contrast, you’ve got the Conservatives reducing taxes.”

It was a slightly subdued day on the campaign. Mr Sunak, Sir Keir and First Minister John Swinney were all in Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The three men will all due to attend the first-ever National Commemoration ceremony to be held at the British War Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France on Thursday.

A snap poll from YouGov suggested the Prime Minister performed marginally better with viewers, with 51% saying he was the winner.

A Savanta survey suggested the opposite, with Sir Keir on 53%.

The SNP’s Kate Forbes was asked about the debate during a campaign stop in Linlithgow. She said it was revealing that neither man mentioned Scotland.

"I think last night's debate tells us everything we need to know about this election.

"First of all, Labour and the Tories will turn up in Scotland and make nice comments. And then you watch the debate and they don't mention Scotland once.

"And that's precisely why we need SNP MPs in Westminster, making sure that the next government doesn't forget about Scotland. "