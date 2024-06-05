If you're travelling through the area on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, here is everything you need to know.

See all the road closures in place for Taylor Swift's Edinburgh concerts

Here are all of the road closures that will be in place for Taylor Swift's Murrayfield gigs, according to Edinburgh City Council.

12pm to 12.30am

These roads may reopen between 8pm and 9.30pm if it is safe to do so.

Roseburn Bridge

Roseburn Street

12pm to 7.30pm and 9.30pm to 12.30am

Baird Avenue

Baird Drive

Baird Gardens

Baird Grove

Baird Terrace

Devon Place

Riversdale Grove

Riversdale Road

Riverside Cresent

Saughtonhall Avenue

Saughtonhall Circus

Saughtonhall Gardens

Saughtonhall Grove

Saughtonhall Place

Saughtonhall Terrace

Stanhope Street

Wester Coates Road

Wester Coates Terrace

Balbirnie Place (Partially from 9.30pm to 12:30am)

Possible road closures from 4pm to 9.30pm and 6pm to 12.30am

Roseburn Terrace

West Coates

Haymarket Terrace (trams will still run)

Clifton Terrace (trams will still run)

Haymarket Yards (trams will still run)

West Maitland Street (from Torphichen Street to Haymarket)

Western Terrace and Corstorphine Road (from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace)

Rosebery Crescent (from Haymarket terrace to Grosvenor Gardens)

Balbirnie Place

Grosvenor Street (at West Maitland Street and Haymarket)

Taylor Swift will perform in Edinburgh on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.