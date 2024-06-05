WITH Taylor Swift's three Murrayfield shows now only days away, you may want to learn more about the seating plan and stage views.

As thousands of fans prepare to descend on the capital, the event is already set to be one of the biggest musical events in Scottish history in terms of attendance.

If you're going to one of the three show dates or want to know more about the event, here is everything you need to know.

When is Taylor Swift performing at Murrayfield in Edinburgh?

Taylor Swift will perform at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 with doors opening at 4pm on each date.

What is the seating plan for Taylor Swift at Murrayfield?

Ticketmaster has shared the seating plan for the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield with sections like the Accessible Viewing Platform and Standing Areas being displayed.

The website also shows seating arrangements for other huge events taking place here such as the Manchester United Vs Rangers match on July 20.

What will my view of the stage at Murrayfield be like?

For those wanting to see how good their view of the stage will be ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts, A View From My Seat is a handy tool.

The site allows visitors to upload pictures showing the view of the stage from their selected seats at various event centres across the country.

This provides a useful catalogue of Murrayfield seat views, each containing information such as Section, Row and Seat Number.

Users can also leave comments, indicating to others how good or bad these positions are.