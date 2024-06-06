Wood Group has opened the door to a potential takeover from the Middle East.
The Aberdeen-based engineering giant issued a statement after the stock market closed stating that its board will engage with Sidara if a firm offer can be made on the same terms of its final proposal.
Wood received a "fourth and final, unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposal" from Dubai-based Sidara, one of the world’s largest planning, design, engineering, and project management groups, on May 29. The 230p per share approach valued Wood at £1.59 billion, and came after the company had dismissed proposals of 220p, 212p and 205p per share.
Wood said this evening: “On 29 May 2024, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd ("Sidara") announced that it had submitted a fourth proposal to the Board of Wood (the "Board") to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood at a final price of 230p per share in cash (the "Final Proposal").
“The Board remains confident in Wood's strategic direction and its fundamental prospects. However, having now weighed all relevant factors including, in particular, feedback received from Wood shareholders, the Board has decided to engage with Sidara to determine if a firm offer can be made on the same financial terms as the Final Proposal.
“Accordingly, the Board will grant Sidara access to due diligence materials.”
The statement added that the Wood board had agreed to an extension to the date by which Sidara is required to announce an intention to make an offer for Wood or walk away. The deadline is now 5pm on July 3 and can be further extended by Wood's board with the consent of the takeover panel.
Sidara’s interest in Wood has come after the Scottish company was the subject of five takeover proposals from US private equity group Apollo last year. Apollo had been prepared to pay £1.7bn for Wood but ultimately walked away from the bidding process.
Sparta Capital a significant investor in Wood, declared in April that directors should consider selling the company, stating that it may be the best the way to achieve a fair valuation for the business, after seeing its share price dip to near record lows. Wood's share price has since gradually recovered but remains well adrift of previous highs.
Shares in Wood ended the day up 5.7p or 3.16% at 186p.
