An “outstanding” restaurant and bar with a “roaring” business has been put up for sale by its owners of 10 years with “a lot of sadness”.
The “highly profitable” Henrys Bay House in Stranraer, in a prominent location overlooking Loch Ryan, is being sold by John and Jane Henry.
Property agent Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers over £499,000 for the heritable interest in the property, and hailed the sale as a “fantastic opportunity” for the right buyer, declaring the current owners had “poured love into the property”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: High time people were told the truth by Labour and Tories
John and Jane Henry said: “Back in 2014 when we became owners of Henrys Bay House, and with 35 years’ experience in hospitality and catering, we set out a 10-year plan to take us to retirement. “Well, in a flash, the 10 years are almost up and with a lot of sadness we now know that it is the right time to bow out and make room for new people with fresh ideas to take over. Our family has grown and we now wish to spend time enjoying life with our children and grandchildren.”
Graham + Sibbald said: “Henrys Bay House is an outstanding newly renovated restaurant and bar with a roaring F&B (food and beverage) business and impressive two-bedroom owners’ apartment.
“Located on a prominent plot on Cairnryan Road overlooking Loch Ryan, the sale offers the right purchasers a fantastic opportunity to run an exceptional business oozing with character and charm. This property is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent food offering and a spacious apartment above.”
The property agent noted that Henrys Bay House is a “fully renovated historic club house for the golf course, offering modern sleek design whilst incorporating some of the original features of the club house”.
It added: “The property has been newly refurbished, seamlessly blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, providing all clientele with a sense of relaxed sophistication.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
Emily Hewitson, a licensed trade agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market Henrys Bay House in Stranraer. This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in the south-west Scotland market, attracting large crowds all year round.
“This outstanding property is a great example of Scottish hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer tourists and locals a fantastic space to enjoy. The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and presents a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner [to] enjoy.”
READ MORE: Famous Scottish cinema with long history in Oban closes
Graham + Sibbald said: “The business offers a great opportunity for the right owner to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return clients. It is evident the current owners have poured love into the property and, as they move on, they have left behind a fantastic business for sale.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here