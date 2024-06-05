Property agent Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers over £499,000 for the heritable interest in the property, and hailed the sale as a “fantastic opportunity” for the right buyer, declaring the current owners had “poured love into the property”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: High time people were told the truth by Labour and Tories

John and Jane Henry said: “Back in 2014 when we became owners of Henrys Bay House, and with 35 years’ experience in hospitality and catering, we set out a 10-year plan to take us to retirement. “Well, in a flash, the 10 years are almost up and with a lot of sadness we now know that it is the right time to bow out and make room for new people with fresh ideas to take over. Our family has grown and we now wish to spend time enjoying life with our children and grandchildren.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “Henrys Bay House is an outstanding newly renovated restaurant and bar with a roaring F&B (food and beverage) business and impressive two-bedroom owners’ apartment.

“Located on a prominent plot on Cairnryan Road overlooking Loch Ryan, the sale offers the right purchasers a fantastic opportunity to run an exceptional business oozing with character and charm. This property is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent food offering and a spacious apartment above.”

The property agent noted that Henrys Bay House is a “fully renovated historic club house for the golf course, offering modern sleek design whilst incorporating some of the original features of the club house”.

It added: “The property has been newly refurbished, seamlessly blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, providing all clientele with a sense of relaxed sophistication.”

READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies

Emily Hewitson, a licensed trade agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market Henrys Bay House in Stranraer. This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in the south-west Scotland market, attracting large crowds all year round.

“This outstanding property is a great example of Scottish hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer tourists and locals a fantastic space to enjoy. The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and presents a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner [to] enjoy.”

READ MORE: Famous Scottish cinema with long history in Oban closes

Graham + Sibbald said: “The business offers a great opportunity for the right owner to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return clients. It is evident the current owners have poured love into the property and, as they move on, they have left behind a fantastic business for sale.”