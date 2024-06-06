NFU Scotland has expressed its concerns over the impact on around one hundred dairy farms following the announcement that major milk processor Muller is to purchase West Lancashire-based Yew Tree Dairy.

Milk Committee chair Bruce Mackie said: “This is a major rationalisation within the dairy sector and will affect a significant number of dairy farmers across Scotland. Any contraction of available milk purchasers is a concern as competition for milk, particularly in more remote milk fields, is an important factor in not only securing a fair price but maintaining dairy production in all parts of Scotland.

“Our imminent meeting with Muller will allow us to seek clarification on contractual and collection arrangements as well as a timescale for the change taking place. We would also seek more information on the planned investment by Muller in the Yew Tree site at Skelmersdale and whether that brings opportunities for Scottish milk.

“What we do know is that affected producers will be issued with new contracts and that these will be amongst the first to be issued under the new statutory arrangements for milk contracts, recently agreed by Parliament and which come into force across the UK in July.

“On behalf of affected milk producers, we will be looking to the companies to quickly set up support helplines and producer meetings to answer the many questions that affected dairy farmers will have. A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry. Many will also point to Muller’s decision to walk away from Aberdeenshire in 2019 and we will be seeking cast iron reassurances on its commitment to producers in that area who are now supplying Yew Tree”.

Round-up

Lambs continued to meet with demand at Newton Stewart yesterday, averaging 396p/kg or £181/head and selling to 449p/kg for Beltexes from Kildarroch. Heavier lambs sold to £209/head for Suffolks from High Barness, while hoggs sold to 327p/kg or £172/head for Lleyns from Risk. Cast sheep were also in demand as tups sold to £172 for a Texel from South Clutag and a Dutch Spotted from Dunkeld, with ewes peaking at £172 for a Bluefaced Leicester from Claughrie. And Drumflower sold the best of the Blackies at £126/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot met with strong demand at Dumfries yesterday, selling to £120 for a five year old Texel from the Dabbins, while prime lambs rose on the week to peaks at £188/head for Meikle Kirkland or 437p/kg for Maryfield. And cast sheep sold to £278 for a Texel ewe from Drumjop and to £176 for a tup of the same breed from High Cairn.

Tuesday saw Harrison and Hetherington holding their fortnightly sale of store cattle at Lockerbie. Topping the sale at £1,660 was a Limousin bullock from Purdomstone, while Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £1,010 Waterhead of Dryfe who also topped the Hereford section at £990.