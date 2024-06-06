His comments come as officials at the European Central Bank are expected to confirm a cut to interest rates when they meet today.

It will be their first in more than five years.

According to the SNP’s analysis, the decision to keep the base rate at 5.25% in May has left those on an average two-year fixed-rate mortgage of 5.93% paying £333 more in interest per month than they would have paid for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage less than three years ago.

In total, the monthly cost of an average £161,578 two-year fixed-rate mortgage in Scotland has risen by more than 50% from £662 to £995 a month.

The MPC is due to meet on June 20, but there is little expectation of a cut this month, with most analysts believing it is more likely in August.

Last month, Andy Haldane, the Bank’s former chief economist, said the MPC “should have been cutting from around January.”

“If we’re lucky, they’ll only be six months late, the risk might be we’re slower still,” he told LBC.

SNP Campaign Director Stewart Hosie said the blame lay with the Tories for having “trashed the economy.”

"The fact is, Scottish families are paying too high a price for Westminster failure. The cost of mortgages, food, and energy bills have gone through the roof and families need help now.

"It is possible for politicians to fully respect the independence of the central bank whilst also telling the public what we believe.

“The SNP believes the Bank of England should begin to help fix this Tory mess by lowering interest rates, to reduce the cost of mortgages and give hard-hit Scottish families a break.

“We believe the time is now right to follow the lead of our European neighbours and reduce rates to help struggling households.”

Earlier this week, the Resolution Foundation thinktank warned that the next government could face a potential £12 billion black hole in the public finances if the Bank of England fails to cut interest rates.

Currently, the Treasury has a "buffer" of around £8.9bn, but they warned that with both parties committed to reducing debt within five years, as well as other spending commitments, this could soon be wiped out.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail today, Labour’s Ian Murray will be in a doughnut shop in Aberdeen to unveil plans to “sell products and services from ‘every corner of Scotland to every corner of the globe.”

As part of their pitch to Scottish voters, the party has promised “to maximise Scottish influence” by using the UK's global trade networks and embassy reach to “promote Scottish businesses, boost exports and attract investment to create jobs and growth.”

Mr Murray said: “Scotland is the best country on earth. On services, science, produce, creative industries, tourism and research and development we can lead the world, create jobs and drive investment into the Scotland.

“But for more than a decade we have had two governments more interested in selling their version of Scotland to Scots, rather than selling Scotland to the world.

“That changes if we can replace the Tories with a Labour government with Scottish Labour MPs at its heart.”

The Labour frontbencher said his party would work with the Scottish Government “to promote our brilliant country and all we have to offer.”

Meanwhile, Alex Salmond has announced that he will not run in the General Election but will make a bid for Holyrood in 2026.

Speaking during a press conference in London, he said he wanted to lead his party into an “independence coalition” following the next Scottish Parliament election.

He said Alba would win 15% of the vote and at least 20 seats.