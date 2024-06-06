The pub sits in a busy part of the Scottish capital. David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: "Another city centre completion for Cornerstone Business Agents and another to add to our recent success on Hanover Street.

"Following on from sales/new leases at 83, 96, 99 and 103 Hanover Street, the former Bar Soba at 104 has now changed hands and will undergo a refurbishment before opening as a new concept soon, one that I am sure will do exceptionally well in an area that has definitely benefited from new operators such as Buck's Bar, Bibimbap and Stack & Still."

Other operators close by include Six by Nico, Grand Cru, Bar Napoli and All Bar One (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

He said: "Bar Soba had occupied these premises for 11 years and when they decided to move on our client asked us to find a new tenant for the popular unit formed over ground and basement levels.

"After a short period of marketing and several proposals an agreement was reached with an experienced operator who will bring the eye-catching unit back to its former glory."

READ MORE:

Family to sell hotel on popular tourist route after 50 years

Hotel and golf resort to build 30 lodges

Restaurant and bar put up for sale

Mr Higgins also said: "A huge thank you to James Murray who acted for the new tenant, always great to have him involved alongside or on the other end of a transaction.



"After so many recent sales in Edinburgh, Barry McNeil and I are on the look out for more businesses to satisfy a significant demand. Let us know if you think that we can assist."

Mr McNeil said: "We are rightly very proud of our involvement."

Cornerstone said: "Trading until very recently as Bar Soba, this bar/restaurant occupies a highly prominent trading location on Hanover Street in the heart of what has become known as Edinburgh’s 'golden rectangle'.

"The 'golden rectangle' represents a central location in Edinburgh’s New Town between St Andrew Square and Charlotte Square incorporating all the streets and locations within."

The value of the deal was not disclosed but the lease was advertised at £50,000 with an annual rent of £118,000.