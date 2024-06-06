A popular Scottish city centre bar and restaurant site has been sold.
The 140-cover former Bar Soba has been acquired by an experienced operator, Cornerstone Business Agents said.
The pub sits in a busy part of the Scottish capital. David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: "Another city centre completion for Cornerstone Business Agents and another to add to our recent success on Hanover Street.
"Following on from sales/new leases at 83, 96, 99 and 103 Hanover Street, the former Bar Soba at 104 has now changed hands and will undergo a refurbishment before opening as a new concept soon, one that I am sure will do exceptionally well in an area that has definitely benefited from new operators such as Buck's Bar, Bibimbap and Stack & Still."
He said: "Bar Soba had occupied these premises for 11 years and when they decided to move on our client asked us to find a new tenant for the popular unit formed over ground and basement levels.
"After a short period of marketing and several proposals an agreement was reached with an experienced operator who will bring the eye-catching unit back to its former glory."
Mr Higgins also said: "A huge thank you to James Murray who acted for the new tenant, always great to have him involved alongside or on the other end of a transaction.
"After so many recent sales in Edinburgh, Barry McNeil and I are on the look out for more businesses to satisfy a significant demand. Let us know if you think that we can assist."
Mr McNeil said: "We are rightly very proud of our involvement."
Cornerstone said: "Trading until very recently as Bar Soba, this bar/restaurant occupies a highly prominent trading location on Hanover Street in the heart of what has become known as Edinburgh’s 'golden rectangle'.
"The 'golden rectangle' represents a central location in Edinburgh’s New Town between St Andrew Square and Charlotte Square incorporating all the streets and locations within."
The value of the deal was not disclosed but the lease was advertised at £50,000 with an annual rent of £118,000.
